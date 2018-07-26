One of Arizona’s top 2019 targets, guard Josh Green of Australia and Florida’s IMG Academy, is out this week after dislocating a shoulder last week.
Still, Green’s teammates on the West Coast Elite, including fellow UA target Nico Mannion, won their first two games without Green.
“It’s a big loss,” Mannion said of Green. “He’s obviously one of our best players and best defenders. Him going down means everybody has to step up a little more.”
Green attended both games and tried to keep an upbeat tone.
“It’s definitely tough, but it’s a team game,” he said. “I’m happy with the way the season ended.”