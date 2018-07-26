Three top-shelf high school recruits will be in Las Vegas this week for tournaments. IMG Academy Ascenders guard Josh Green (0) is on Arizona’s radar.

One of Arizona’s top 2019 targets, guard Josh Green of Australia and Florida’s IMG Academy, is out this week after dislocating a shoulder last week.

Still, Green’s teammates on the West Coast Elite, including fellow UA target Nico Mannion, won their first two games without Green.

“It’s a big loss,” Mannion said of Green. “He’s obviously one of our best players and best defenders. Him going down means everybody has to step up a little more.”

Green attended both games and tried to keep an upbeat tone.

“It’s definitely tough, but it’s a team game,” he said. “I’m happy with the way the season ended.”