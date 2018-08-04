Small forward • 6-6 • 190 pounds • Sydney, Australia • 5 stars
Status: Green was a teammate of Deandre Ayton’s at Phoenix Hillcrest Prep in 2016-17. He attracted a recent offer from North Carolina and was invited to join Australia’s national team for World Cup qualifying but did not play in Las Vegas because of a shoulder injury. Green is now playing for IMG Academy of Bradenton, Florida.
He said it: The Wildcats “have an amazing coach. I've been down there a bunch of times and the atmosphere is crazy. The whole overall program is great. I've been able to talk to Deandre a lot about the program. Deandre is an honest and he really likes Sean Miller and he's been good to be able to talk to.” (to Rivals.com in June)