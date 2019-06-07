Mar 23, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; McDonalds High School All American forward Josh Green (0) poses for a photo on portrait day at the Hilton Hotel Crystal Ball Room before the 2019 McDonalds All American Game. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-McDonalds

Position: Small forward

Year: Freshman

Height: 6-6

Weight: 190 pounds

Status: On scholarship