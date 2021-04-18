Josh Jacobsen: Pima County, Stay in Your Lane

This past Friday, Governor Ducey signed HB 2770, which allows businesses to decide whether or not they will enforce mask mandates. Since this bill will not go into effect for roughly four months, it means another four months of small business operators like me, caught in the middle of a power struggle that is going on between Governor Ducey and Pima County.
Let’s be honest, by now, you are either taking precautions when it comes to Covid-19 or you aren’t, but Pima County still believes you need them to tell you what to do.
Since Pima County loves to tell small business operators like me how to run my business, I’ll return the favor.
First, the health department is already stretched way beyond thin. Health Inspectors need to concentrate on routine inspections and get back to a place where they can be a resource for the restaurant industry and other health department permit holders.
Second, Pima County has stated that we need 75% of the population vaccinated to reach herd immunity before we "return to normal.” It’s a great goal. Work on it by using all of your resources! Stop sending Health Inspectors out to businesses where it was reported sometime, someone, saw somebody without a mask. I can tell you with confidence the vast majority of people I see throughout the day are still masking and taking precautions.
Third, think about this: the chief of the Tucson Police Department recently formally announced that they are so depleted of staff that unless there is a dead body (slight exaggeration), they physically cannot show up if you call them. Meaning if a small business has a confrontation with a customer over a mask, there is no help to call. I for one am done being an enforcement entity for Pima County. All this does is put my staff in an adversarial situation with customers. Beyond that, we are focused on what keeps us in business: serving our customers the best we can. This does not include having a 17 year old high school student working her first job double as a “Mask Enforcement Officer.”
On a final note, Mayor Regina Romero and Supervisor Adelita Grijalva received much criticism last week for ignoring their own mask mandates by posing with UArizona basketball players on campus, without wearing their masks and not social distancing. I support adults making educated decisions about their actions and health. However, if these same photographs were taken on the property of my small business, I potentially could be fined, or have my business license revoked. That is flat out wrong.
Let’s also not forget that Pima County had to enact an “Employee Stay At Home Plan” from 12/21/20 through 1/10/21 due to a Covid-19 outbreak. Clearly Pima County is not the poster child for safety they all want us to believe they are. Pima County needs to stay in their lane and stick to community education and running the vaccine sites. Leave businesses alone, we’ve got this.
Josh Jacobsen is a family man, a lifelong operator in the restaurant industry and an advocate for small business.