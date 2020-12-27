 Skip to main content
Joy cannot be contained

Why does joy burst into song?

Psalm 96 begins: “Sing to the Lord a new song; sing to the Lord, all the whole Earth,” and the Psalm continues in saying: “Let the heavens rejoice, and let the earth be glad; let the sea thunder and all that is in it; let the field be joyful and all that is therein. Then shall all the trees of the wood shout for joy before the Lord when he comes.”

For there was singing in the heavens at the Christ Child’s first advent. The angels hovered above the shepherds in the fields and sang of our Lord born on Earth.

The world will likewise rejoice and be glad and thunder and shout in joy when Jesus returns.

This is because joy cannot be contained.

Gratitude for the goodness of God always elevates from prose to praise. Just as the shepherds in the Gospel of Luke make known what God has told them of the Child. Just as hymns have lofted strains of thankfulness resounding off cathedral ceilings down through the ages.

If music is a witness, then Christianity is correct. Given there are no rhapsodies reaching higher than our gratitude to God.

This joy of Jesus causes heavens to rejoice and the Earth to be glad and seas to thunder and fields to frolic and trees to shout and our hearts to burst open to tell.

For if I were an artist, I would paint unto our Lord. And if I were a dancer, I would dance unto the Lord. And if I were an athlete, I would compete as for our Lord. And if I were a scientist, I would discover to see our Lord. And if I could sing, I would serenade our Lord. And if I were a queen, I would cast my crown before the Lord.

But as I am only poet, I’ve penned Luke’s testament unto our Lord:

In those days of a worldly edict

When an emperor made a decree

To extract and to tax and to burden

Our God came to set us all free.

Through a son who came not to give riches

From wealth to be had from this Earth:

The gift was His Word from the heavens

To birth in us infinite worth.

And our Maker delivered this message

With news that came not to the king

But to commoners working in fields

The angels descended to sing.

And the song was the hope of the prophets

“A Messiah, a Savior, and Lord,”

Whose spirit would act as a leaven

Spreading life until all be restored.

And his family beheld how He entered

Wrapped in cloth in a trough made of wood.

That He’d leave with his back torn by splinters

Was a cost no one yet understood.

But the shepherds made known what God told them

Of a peace making all people well

Through the Christ born amongst and within us!

And so, who are you going to tell?

(Luke 2:1-20)

Heather Rose

Heather Rose

Please share your spiritual thoughts

Please share your spiritual thoughts. We would like to include your sermon or scriptures of encouragement. If you are minister at a local church from any denomination, please share your thoughts for print (500 words or less, short bio and head shot): sbbrown@tucson.com or call 520-807-8466.

Meet the vicar

The Rev. Heather Rose is vicar of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Tombstone, the oldest Protestant Church in Arizona built in 1882. Weekly ministry updates can be followed at facebook.com/stpaulstombstone, and all are welcome.

