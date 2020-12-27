Why does joy burst into song?
Psalm 96 begins: “Sing to the Lord a new song; sing to the Lord, all the whole Earth,” and the Psalm continues in saying: “Let the heavens rejoice, and let the earth be glad; let the sea thunder and all that is in it; let the field be joyful and all that is therein. Then shall all the trees of the wood shout for joy before the Lord when he comes.”
For there was singing in the heavens at the Christ Child’s first advent. The angels hovered above the shepherds in the fields and sang of our Lord born on Earth.
The world will likewise rejoice and be glad and thunder and shout in joy when Jesus returns.
This is because joy cannot be contained.
Gratitude for the goodness of God always elevates from prose to praise. Just as the shepherds in the Gospel of Luke make known what God has told them of the Child. Just as hymns have lofted strains of thankfulness resounding off cathedral ceilings down through the ages.
If music is a witness, then Christianity is correct. Given there are no rhapsodies reaching higher than our gratitude to God.
This joy of Jesus causes heavens to rejoice and the Earth to be glad and seas to thunder and fields to frolic and trees to shout and our hearts to burst open to tell.
For if I were an artist, I would paint unto our Lord. And if I were a dancer, I would dance unto the Lord. And if I were an athlete, I would compete as for our Lord. And if I were a scientist, I would discover to see our Lord. And if I could sing, I would serenade our Lord. And if I were a queen, I would cast my crown before the Lord.
But as I am only poet, I’ve penned Luke’s testament unto our Lord:
In those days of a worldly edict
When an emperor made a decree
To extract and to tax and to burden
Our God came to set us all free.
Through a son who came not to give riches
From wealth to be had from this Earth:
The gift was His Word from the heavens
To birth in us infinite worth.
And our Maker delivered this message
With news that came not to the king
But to commoners working in fields
The angels descended to sing.
And the song was the hope of the prophets
“A Messiah, a Savior, and Lord,”
Whose spirit would act as a leaven
Spreading life until all be restored.
And his family beheld how He entered
Wrapped in cloth in a trough made of wood.
That He’d leave with his back torn by splinters
Was a cost no one yet understood.
But the shepherds made known what God told them
Of a peace making all people well
Through the Christ born amongst and within us!
And so, who are you going to tell?
(Luke 2:1-20)