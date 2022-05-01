Joy Upshaw

Name: Joy L. Upshaw

Job Title: Chief Nursing Officer

Organization: Tucson Medical Center

Education: BSN, MBA from Oklahoma Wesleyan University

Special Nursing Interests/Comments:

In my role as vice president and chief nursing officer for Tucson Medical Center, I focus on the ways nursing practice and development shape quality and safety initiatives as well as patient experience.

I have more than 17 years of clinical leadership devoted to enhancing the quality of care provided by nursing. I have held leadership roles in a wide and diverse range of nursing areas, including oncology, orthopaedics, cardiac, maternal child health, emergency department, same-day services, respiratory therapy and intensive care.

Prior to my service with TMC, I served in a chief nursing role for five years for a large nonprofit osteopathic academic medical center as well as two years in a rural-hospital environment. I think it is vitally important in health care to develop and foster effective nursing leadership teams.

I serve on the board of the Children's Clinic and Tucson Nurses Week Foundation Board. Earlier in my career, I was recognized as Oklahoma’s first 100 Great Nurses and now am blessed to be honored as a Fabulous 50 nurse in this community.

I would like to thank my family and my wonderful colleagues for supporting me in my career and helping to make me the leader I am today.

