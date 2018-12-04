JP Martin, Global Chamber of Tucson

As an emerging technology business entrepreneur, JP has 6 years of expertise in start-up management, strategic planning, economic initiatives, and technology-based workforce development. His passion for civic engagement motivates him to dedicate countless hours to not-for-profit organizations, focusing on fundraising.
One of JP’s proudest lessons happened as a Journey of Hope teammate riding his bicycle for 3,700 miles in 62 days, while raising money and awareness to benefit people with disabilities. That life changing summer catalyzed him to run for the Arizona House of Representatives in LD9 to make the greatest impact for our home state.