A recent Pima County health inspection at JS Wing Factory, 6330 E Golf Links Road, found a dead rodent in an area where kitchen utensils are stored.

6330 E. Golf Links Road

History: Good and excellent scores for several years until 2016. Since then, four of nine inspections had negative findings, including a July 16 needs improvement rating and a failed re-inspection July 29.

What the inspector saw: Potato salad, coleslaw, pickles, cheese and tomatoes were stored at unsafe temperatures; dead mouse found under a rack where dry goods and kitchen utensils are stored; some foods had no use-by dates.

Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection Aug. 7.

Comments: Owner Sunny Jang said problems have been corrected.