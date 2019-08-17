History: Good and excellent scores for several years until 2016. Since then, four of nine inspections had negative findings, including a July 16 needs improvement rating and a failed re-inspection July 29.
What the inspector saw: Potato salad, coleslaw, pickles, cheese and tomatoes were stored at unsafe temperatures; dead mouse found under a rack where dry goods and kitchen utensils are stored; some foods had no use-by dates.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection Aug. 7.
Comments: Owner Sunny Jang said problems have been corrected.