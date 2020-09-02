Juan Herrera Jaurigue was born in 1925 and enlisted in August 1943. He was reported killed in action in June 1944, when he was wounded, but that was corrected. He sustained a blast concussion in February 1945, in Iwo Jima and was honorably discharged in July 1945. He received two Purple Hearts with Gold Star and Bronze Star for wounds received as a result of enemy action. He is now 95 years old and lives in Tucson.
