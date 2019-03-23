Judy McDermott grew up in Whittier, California, became a self-taught golfer who played for UCLA, earned an economics degree and ultimately was hired to work for the LPGA.
The Tucson Conquistadores recruited McDermott in 1992, flew her to Tucson that year for the Tucson Open and entertained her as a guest at the Pro-Am concert at which John Denver performed.
She accepted the Conquistadores’ offer to be the director of marketing for the Tucson Open, and did so well that she soon became executive director of the Conquistadores, an all-male, nonprofit group which has raised more than $26 million for local charities since McDermott took charge.
To say that she’s the top female sports executive in Tucson history would be an understatement.
On Friday, after three decades on the beat, McDermott told me she will leave her management role of Tucson’s pro golf tournament.
“I am going to hang up my hat,” she said. “I’m going to head to the First Tee of Tucson full time.”
McDermott will be the executive director of that PGA Tour-inspired organization, one established to develop life and leadership skills through golf.
Conquistadores president Rob Draper touched on the “masterful job” McDermott has done in those 27 years and used the words passion, perseverance, effectiveness and humility to describe McDermott’s value .
The only word left out was “backbone.”