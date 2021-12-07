Julie Euber, SARSEF
Julie Euber is CEO of SARSEF. In this role, she promotes the development of Arizona’s future critical thinkers and problem solvers. Previously, she was SARSEF’s COO, focusing on strategic planning, board stewardship, fundraising, and marketing. Before SARSEF, Julie served as TGen’s Manager of Education and Outreach. In this role, she increased the community’s working knowledge of genomics and educated, trained and inspired the next generation of researchers and physicians. She holds a BA in Anthropology and English with a minor in biology from Indiana University and earned her MA in Anthropology with a focus in Bioarchaeology from Arizona State University. Julie is an alumna of City Year New York and the American Express Leadership Academy at the ASU Lodestar Center for Philanthropy and Nonprofit Innovation. She was President of YNPN Phoenix in 2020 and is part of the Greater Tucson Leadership Lead Tucson Class of 2022.