July 1, 2020

California: All flags at public facilities in Monterey County will fly at half-staff until the date of his interment (TBD) in honor of Salinas Mayor Joe Gunter.

Oklahoma: All flags at government or public facilities across Tulsa will fly at half-staff until the date of his interment (TBD) in honor of Sergeant Craig Johnson of the Tulsa Police Department who died after being shot in the line of duty.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

