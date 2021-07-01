 Skip to main content
July 1, 2021

Indiana: As ordered by the Governor all Flags at government and public facilities (invited businesses and residents) will fly at half-staff, immediately Thu., July 1, until sunset on Mon., July 12, in honor and remembrance of former Indiana First Lady Patricia (Pat) Whitcomb. 

Washington: As ordered by the Governor all Flags at government and public facilities will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thu., July 1, in honor of Seattle Police Officer Alexandra Brenneman Harris, who was killed in the line of duty on Sun., June 13, 2021, the date of her memorial service at T-Mobile Park.

Illinois: As ordered by the Governor all U.S. and State Flags on State property will fly at half-staff, from sunrise on Thu., July 1, to sunset on Sat., July 3, in honor and remembrance of Wabash Fire Protection District Volunteer Firefighter Mehdi Mourad, who was killed in the line of duty, in a car accident on the way to a fire call. 

