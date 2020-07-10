Delaware: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, July 10, 2020, in honor of former State Representative and WWII veteran Donald Clark.

Tennessee: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol anc across Murfreesboro will fly at half-staff Friday, July 10, 2020, in honor of country music artist Charlie Daniels.

Florida: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol, Pinellas County Courthouse and City Hall of Largo will fly at half-staff Friday, July 10, 2020 in honor of U.S. Army Specialist Nick Bravo-Regules, who died June 23 in Jordan while supporting operations as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

