July 12, 2020

Texas: All flags at government and public facilities in Hidalgo County will fly at half-staff until the dates of their interment (TBD) in honor of McAllen Police Department's Officers Edelmiro Garza Jr. and Ismael Chavez, who were shot and killed in the line of duty July 11.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
