 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
July 13, 2021

July 13, 2021

Arizona: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in honor of two wildland firefighting aircraft personnel, Air Tactical Group Supervisor Jeff Piechura and pilot Matthew Miller, who died in an airplane crash in the line of duty.

Indiana: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government / public facilities in Vigo County will fly at half-staff Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in honor of Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency, who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

New Jersey: All flags at public / government facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in honor of former Camden Mayor Gwendolyn Faison.

Massachusetts: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in honor of Sergeant MacDouglas J. Deegan, U.S. Army, of Quincy, Mass.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
A giant list of movies filmed in Tucson
tucson life

A giant list of movies filmed in Tucson

  • Updated

Hundreds of movies have been filmed in Tucson, Arizona throughout the years. The many films have starred actors such as Patrick Dempsey, Gene Wilder, Kevin Costner, Whoopi Goldberg and Drew Barrymore.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News