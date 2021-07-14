Arizona: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in honor of two wildland firefighting aircraft personnel, Air Tactical Group Supervisor Jeff Piechura and pilot Matthew Miller, who died in an airplane crash in the line of duty.

Indiana: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government / public facilities in Vigo County will fly at half-staff Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in honor of Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency, who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

New Jersey: All flags at public / government facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in honor of former Camden Mayor Gwendolyn Faison.

Massachusetts: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in honor of Sergeant MacDouglas J. Deegan, U.S. Army, of Quincy, Mass.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

