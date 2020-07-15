California: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol Building will fly at half-staff Tuesday, July 14, 2020, and Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in honor of U.S. Army First Lieutenant Josephy T. Allbaugh, of Folsom, Calif., who died of a non-combat incident in Afghanistan July 12.

Alabama: AS ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in honor of State Representative Ronald Johnson, who died on July 14 as the longest standing Alabama legislator.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

