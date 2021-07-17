Kansas: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, July 17, 2021, in honor of Captain Clay Germany of the Wichita Police Department.

Wisconsin: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, July 17, 2021, in honor of U.S. Air Force Airman 2nd Class Edward J. Miller, who died while serving in the Korean War.

Texas: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at Lubbock County government / public facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Saturday, July 17, 2021, and ending at sunset on the date of his interment (TBD), in honor of Lubbock County Sheriff Sergeant Josh Bartlett, who was killed in the line of duty.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.