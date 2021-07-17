 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
July 17, 2021

July 17, 2021

Kansas: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, July 17, 2021, in honor of Captain Clay Germany of the Wichita Police Department.

Wisconsin: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, July 17, 2021, in honor of U.S. Air Force Airman 2nd Class Edward J. Miller, who died while serving in the Korean War.

Texas: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at Lubbock County government / public facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Saturday, July 17, 2021, and ending at sunset on the date of his interment (TBD), in honor of Lubbock County Sheriff Sergeant Josh Bartlett, who was killed in the line of duty.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News