July 21, 2021 updated

Wyoming: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government / public facilities will fly at half-staff Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in honor of First Lieutenant Alva "Ray" Krogman. A Worland native, Krogman's plane was shot down during the Vietnam War while he was flying a scouting mission over Laos. His remains were identified in Laos July 7, 2020, and his remains were returned home this week.

Kansas: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government / public facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Wednesday, July 21, 2021, and ending at sunset on the date of his interment (TBD), in honor of Kansas Representative Ron Howard.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

