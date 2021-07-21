 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
July 21, 2021

July 21, 2021

Wyoming: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government / public facilities will fly at half-staff Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in honor of First Lieutenant Alva "Ray" Krogman. A Worland native, Krogman's plane was shot down during the Vietnam War while he was flying a scouting mission over Laos. His remains were identified in Laos July 7, 2020, and his remains were returned home this week.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News