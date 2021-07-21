Wyoming: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government / public facilities will fly at half-staff Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in honor of First Lieutenant Alva "Ray" Krogman. A Worland native, Krogman's plane was shot down during the Vietnam War while he was flying a scouting mission over Laos. His remains were identified in Laos July 7, 2020, and his remains were returned home this week.