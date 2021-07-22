Kentucky: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Thursday, July 22, 2021, in honor of Sen. Tom Buford of Nicholasville, who represented Gerard, Jessamine, Mercer and Washington counties along with parts of Fayette.

Also in Kentucky: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Thursday, July 22, 2021, in honor of Rep. John "Bam" Carney of Campbellsville.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

