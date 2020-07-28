You are the owner of this article.
July 27, 2020

California: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol Building will fly at half-staff Monday, July 27, 2020, in honor of Alameda County Sheriff's Office Deputy Oscar Walter Rocha and Los Angeles Department Officer Valentin Martinez, who died recently of COVID-19 complications.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Online producer

