Florida: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol and at public facilities at the Palm Beach Courthouse and the City Hall of West Palm Beach will fly at half-staff Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in honor of former State Representative Joel Thomas Daves III.

California: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol will fly at half-staff Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in honor of Kern County Sheriff's Office Deputy Phillip Campas, who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Wyoming: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government / public facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Tuesday July 27, 2021, and ending at sunset on the date of his interment (TBD) in honor of former U.S. Senator Mike Enzi.

Pennsylvania: As ordered by the Governor, Commonwealth (state) flags at government / public facilities in Montgomery County will fly at half-staff beginning Tuesday, July 27, 2021, and ending at sunset Saturday, July 31, 2021, in honor of firefighter Thomas E. Royds of the Lower Merion Fire Department, who died in the line of duty.

