Red Lake Tribal Nation: As ordered by the Red Lake National Tribal Council Chairman, all flags at tribal government / public facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Wednesday, July 28, 2021, and ending at sunset on the date of his interment (TBD) in honor of Red Lake Tribal Police Officer Ryan Bialke, who was shot and killed in the line of duty. The Red Lake Tribal Nation is in Minnesota.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.