 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
July 28, 2021

July 28, 2021

Red Lake Tribal Nation: As ordered by the Red Lake National Tribal Council Chairman, all flags at tribal government / public facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Wednesday, July 28, 2021, and ending at sunset on the date of his interment (TBD) in honor of Red Lake Tribal Police Officer Ryan Bialke, who was shot and killed in the line of duty. The Red Lake Tribal Nation is in Minnesota.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News