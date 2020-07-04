Utah: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, July 3, 2020, in honor of U.S. Air Force First Lieutenant Kenneth Allen, who died in an F-15 jet crash / Training accident in the North Sea.

California: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol will fly at half-staff from Friday, July 3, 2020, until Sunday, July 5, 2020, in honor of U.S. Air Force First Lieutenant David Schmitz, who died recently in an F-16 jet mishap.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

