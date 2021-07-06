July 3, 2021

Iowa: As ordered by the Governor all Flags at state and public facilities will fly at half-staff, from sunrise to sunset on Sat., July 3, the date of Wynn's funeral and interment (burial), in honor and remembrance of LaMetta Wynn who served as the mayor of Clinton and became Iowa’s first African-American woman mayor when she was elected in 1995. She died on June 24, 2021 at the age of 87.