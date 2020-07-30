Minnesota: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Thursday, July 30, 3030, in honor of U.S. Congressman John Lewis.

Louisiana: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Thursday, July 30, 3030, in honor of former state Representative Frank Howard.

Mississippi: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government and public facilities will fly at half-staff Thursday, July 30, 2020, in honor of Deputy Dylan Scott Pickle of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, who was killed in the line of duty.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.