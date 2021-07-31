Arizona: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday July 31, 2021, in honor of Tucson Emergency Medical Technician Jacob Dindinger who died from his injuries from a shooting earlier this month as he was responding to a house fire.

South Dakota: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol will fly at half-staff Saturday, July 31, 2021, in honor of former House majority leader David Lust.

Massachusetts: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government / public facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday July 31, 2021, in honor of Mass. Army National Guard Private First Class Carlos Soto-Mendez, of Dorchester.

Kentucky: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday July 31, 2021, in honor of a Kentucky sailor, Navy Seaman 2nd Class Floyd D. Helton, 18, of Somerset, who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941, and whose remains were only recently identified and brought home.

Iowa: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government / public facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday July 31, 2021, in honor of U.S. Navy Hospital Apprentice 1st Class John M. Mulick, who was killed at Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941, and whose remains were recently returned home.

