You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
July 5, 2020

July 5, 2020

Ohio: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the Statehouse and across Lucas County will fly at half-staff from Sunday, July 5, 2020, until sunset Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in honor of Police Officer Anthony Dia of the Toledo Police Department who was shot and killed in the line of duty July 4.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News