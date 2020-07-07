Ohio: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the Statehouse and across Lucas County will fly at half-staff from Sunday, July 5, 2020, until sunset Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in honor of Police Officer Anthony Dia of the Toledo Police Department who was shot and killed in the line of duty July 4.
