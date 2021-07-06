July 6, 2021

Pennsylvania: As ordered by the Governor, all Commonwealth (State) Flags in Montgomery County at all state and public facilities and all PA citizens are invited to put their State Flags, to half-staff, immediately on Tue., July 6, until sunset on Sat., July 10, in honor of firefighter Sean W. DeMuynck of the Lower Merion Fire Department, who died in the line of duty on Monday, July 5, 2021.