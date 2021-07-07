 Skip to main content
July 7, 2021

Washington: As ordered by the Governor all US and State Flags at government and public facilities will fly at half-staff, from sunrise to sunset on Wed., July 7, the date of his memorial service, in honor of Stafford Creek Correctional Officer Gabriel Forrest, who was killed in the line of duty on June 17, 2021. 

Louisiana: As ordered by the Governor all Flags atop the State Capitol and at public facilities across the state will fly at half-staff, from sunrise to sunset on Wed., July 7, to honor the former Lieutenant Gov. James E. "Jimmy” Fitzmorris Jr., who served from 1972-1980. 

Opinion Coordinator

Sara Brown joined the Star in 2014 after working for the San Pedro Valley New Sun in Benson.

