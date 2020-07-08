Arizona: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in honor of helicopter pilot Bryan Boatman, who was killed in a helicopter crash Tuesday, July 7, while helping firefighters contain the Polles Fire on the Tonto National Forest in Gila County.

Missouri: As ordered by the Governor, all flags in Jefferson County and at all fire stations across the state will fly at half-staff Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in honor of DeSoto Rural Fire Protection District Fire Marshal/Lt. Ronald W. Wehlage Jr., who died in the line of duty.

California: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol Building will fly at half-staff Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in honor of Los Angeles Police Department Senior Detention Officer Erica McAdoo, who died from COVID-19 complications.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

