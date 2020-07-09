July 9, 2020

Illinois: As ordered by the Governor and concurrent with the ongoing half-staff to honor COVID-19 victims, all flags at state facilities will remain at half-staff until the dates of interment (TBD) to honor three victims of the Bunn Capital Shooting in Springfield: Christopher Aumiller, Marsha Strumpher and Bill Gibbons.

North Carolina: As ordered by the Governor, all state flags at all public facilities will fly at half-staff until sunset Friday, July 10, 2020, in honor of former State Senator and North Carolina Department of Administration Secretary Katie G. Dorsett, who died Tuesday, July 7.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

