July 9, 2021

Navajo Nation: As ordered by the President of the Navajo Nation all US and State Flags will fly at half-staff, from sunrise to sunset on Fri., July 9, in honor of US Army Private (PVT) Marriah Alice Shirley Pouncy, a member of the Navajo Nation, who passed away while stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, on June 21.
