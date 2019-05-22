Rows of exhibition vehicles overflow the parking lot during a classic-car show held at Little Anthony’s Diner, 7010 E. Broadway.

Classic cars are gems. At the Classic Car Show in the lot of Little Anthony’s Diner, 7010 E. Broadway, the autos are shiny and fascinating. You might come across a 1970 Volkswagen bug, a 1923 Ford T-Bucket, or even a replica of a 1913 Indian motorcycle. It’s 5-9 p.m. and it’s free. littleanthonysdiner.com/car-shows, 296-0456.

Or, you can celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing at Flandrau Planetarium, gazing at the moon through high-powered telescopes. It’s 7:30-10 p.m. at 1601 E. University Blvd. Flandrau.org, 621-4516.