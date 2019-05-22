Classic cars are gems. At the Classic Car Show in the lot of Little Anthony’s Diner, 7010 E. Broadway, the autos are shiny and fascinating. You might come across a 1970 Volkswagen bug, a 1923 Ford T-Bucket, or even a replica of a 1913 Indian motorcycle. It’s 5-9 p.m. and it’s free. littleanthonysdiner.com/car-shows, 296-0456.
Or, you can celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing at Flandrau Planetarium, gazing at the moon through high-powered telescopes. It’s 7:30-10 p.m. at 1601 E. University Blvd. Flandrau.org, 621-4516.