North Carolina: As ordered by the Governor, state flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff Monday June 1, 2020 in honor of those who lost their lives to COVID-19.
Alabama: Flags of the city of Birmingham will fly at half-staff until a date to be determined in honor of George Floyd.
Texas: All flags at government and public facilities in Fort Bend County will fly at half-staff un the date of his interment (TBD) in honor of Deputy Constable Caleb Rule who was killed in the line of duty May 29, 2020.
