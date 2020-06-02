North Carolina: As ordered by the Governor, state flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff Monday June 1, 2020 in honor of those who lost their lives to COVID-19.

Alabama: Flags of the city of Birmingham will fly at half-staff until a date to be determined in honor of George Floyd.

Texas: All flags at government and public facilities in Fort Bend County will fly at half-staff un the date of his interment (TBD) in honor of Deputy Constable Caleb Rule who was killed in the line of duty May 29, 2020.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.