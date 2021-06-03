Arizona: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, June 1, 2021, and again on the date of his interment (TBD), in honor of Phoenix Police Officer Ginarro New, who was killed in the line of duty in a car accident.

California: All flags at Los Angeles County facilities will fly at half-staff from June 1, 2021, until the date of his interment (TBD) in honor of Los Angeles County Firefighter Specialist Tory Carlon, who was fatally shot at a fire station.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

