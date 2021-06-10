Arizona: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Thursday June 10, 2021, in honor of Phoenix Police Officer Ginarro New, who was killed in a line-of-duty car accident.

California: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the state Capitol will fly at half-staff Thursday, June 10, 2021, in honor of San Diego Police Department Detective Jamie Huntley-Park and Ryan Park, who were killed in a line-of-duty car accident.

Alabama: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state and public facilities will fly at half-staff Thursday, June 10, 2021, in honor of former Governor John M. Patterson.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

