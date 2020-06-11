You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
June 11, 2020

June 11, 2020

Florida: As ordered by the Governor, All flags atop the State Capitol, the Hillsborough County Courthouse and City Hall of Tampa will fly at half-staff from Thursday, June 10, 2020 until sunset June 11, 2020, in honor of former Florida House Speaker Thomas Terrell Sessums, who died June 6.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News