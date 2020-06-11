Florida: As ordered by the Governor, All flags atop the State Capitol, the Hillsborough County Courthouse and City Hall of Tampa will fly at half-staff from Thursday, June 10, 2020 until sunset June 11, 2020, in honor of former Florida House Speaker Thomas Terrell Sessums, who died June 6.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!