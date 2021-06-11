Alaska: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, June 11, 2021, in honor of former Alaska House Speaker Tom Fink.

Alabama: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, June 11, 2021, in honor of Baldwin County Sheriff's Deputy William H. "Bill" Smith Jr., who died in the line of duty.

Wyoming: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government / public facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, June 11, 2021, in honor of wildland firefighter and Cody resident Tim Hart, who died from injuries sustained whole responding to the Eicks Fire in Hidalgo County, New Mexico.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

