Michigan: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government and public facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, June 12, 2020, in honor of Monroe County Sheriff's animal control officer Darrian Young, who was killed June 6 when her patrol car was struck by another vehicle.

Florida: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government and public facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, June 12, 2020, in honor of Pulse Remembrance Day, the fourth anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.