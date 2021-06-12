 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
June 12, 2021

June 12, 2021

Indiana: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities in Elkhart County will fly at half-staff Saturday, June 12, 2021, in honor of former Mayor David "Dave" Lee Miller.

Wisconsin: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, June 12, 2021, in honor of firefighter Joshua D. Fedie of the Bascobel Fire Department, who died after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

California: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol will fly at half-staff Saturday, June 12, 2021, in honor of Susanville Police Department Officer Ryan Barham, who died of a COVID-19-related illness contracted in the line of duty.

Florida: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government / public facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, June 12, 2021, in honor of Pulse Remembrance Day, honoring the victims of the mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub five years ago.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News