Indiana: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities in Elkhart County will fly at half-staff Saturday, June 12, 2021, in honor of former Mayor David "Dave" Lee Miller.

Wisconsin: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, June 12, 2021, in honor of firefighter Joshua D. Fedie of the Bascobel Fire Department, who died after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

California: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol will fly at half-staff Saturday, June 12, 2021, in honor of Susanville Police Department Officer Ryan Barham, who died of a COVID-19-related illness contracted in the line of duty.

Florida: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government / public facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, June 12, 2021, in honor of Pulse Remembrance Day, honoring the victims of the mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub five years ago.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

