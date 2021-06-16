Minnesota: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state / public facilities will fly at half-staff Monday, June 14, 2021, in honor of EMS Paramedic Troy Boettcher, who was killed in the line of duty.

Iowa: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state / public facilities will fly at half-staff Monday, June 14, 2021, in honor of Army Cpl. Eldert J. Beek, of Sibley, Iowa, who was reported Killed in action in late 1950 during the Korean War and whose remains were recently identified.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

