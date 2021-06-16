 Skip to main content
June 14, 2021

Minnesota: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state / public facilities will fly at half-staff Monday, June 14, 2021, in honor of EMS Paramedic Troy Boettcher, who was killed in the line of duty.

Iowa: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state / public facilities will fly at half-staff Monday, June 14, 2021, in honor of Army Cpl. Eldert J. Beek, of Sibley, Iowa, who was reported Killed in action in late 1950 during the Korean War and whose remains were recently identified.

