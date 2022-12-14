June 15, 2022: Richardson tells The Athletic he broke NCAA rules on "several occasions" by providing impermissible benefits to UA targets during unofficial recruiting visits, actions that are not included in the NCAA infractions case.

However, Richardson says one allegation leveled by the NCAA against Arizona — that he paid $40,000 to obtain fraudulent academic credits for a player — never happened.

He says he has stopped communicating with the CCU.

"Everyone still wants me to tell on Arizona. I’m like, guys, what do you want me to tell?," he says to The Athletic. "None of the coaches are there, none of the kids are there."