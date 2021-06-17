June 17, 2021 updated

Kansas: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Thursday, June 17, 2021, in honor of Kansas Air National Guard Staff Sergeant Wesley W. "Wes" Kubie.

Ohio: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the Statehouse and at the Vern Riffe Center, the Rhodes State Office Tower and across Jefferson County will fly at half-staff beginning Thursday June 17, 2021, and ending at sunset on the date of his interment (TBD) in honor of Tiltonsville Fire Chief Doug Dugan, who died in the line of duty.