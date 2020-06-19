Vermont: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff on the 19th day of each month until the end of 2020, in honor of those who have died from COVID-19.

Minnesota: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff on the 19th day of each month until the end of 2020, in honor of those who have died from COVID-19.

Illinois: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff on the 19th day of each month until the end of 2020, in honor of those who have died from COVID-19, concurrent with declaring June 19, 2020, as Junteenth in Illinois.

South Dakota: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, June 19, 2020, in honor of Sioux Falls Fire Captain Kendall Ward, who died of work-related cancer.

New Mexico: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff from Friday, June 19, 2020, until sunset Saturday, June 20, 2020, to commemorate Juneteenth and to acknowledge victims of racism and hate in New Mexico and America.

