June 19, 2021

Pennsylvania: As ordered by the Governor, all Commonwealth (state) flags at the State Capitol and in Elk County public facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, June 19, 2021, in honor of Timothy Fitch, a Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation employee who died while performing his job duties.

Illinois: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, June 19, 2021, in honor of Juneteenth National Freedom Day.

Kentucky: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, June 19, 2021, in honor of Kentucky National Guard soldier, Sergeant First Class Derrick Pool, who died while on active duty.

Minnesota: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, June 19, 2021, and on the 19th of every month in honor of Minnesota residents lost to COVID-19.

South Dakota: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, June 19, 2021, in honor of former State Senator Elaine McCart.

Online producer

