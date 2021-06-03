Kentucky: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in honor of Navy Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Shelby Treadway, of Manchester, Kentucky, who died in the attack on Pearly Harbor in 1941, but whose remains were only recently identified.

California: All flags at San Bernardino County facilities will fly at half-staff from June 2, 2021, until the date of his interment (TBD) in honor of San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Sergeant Dominic Vaca who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.