June 21, 2020

Ohio: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, Rhodes Tower and across Geauga County (other state facilities are invited to follow) will fly at half-staff from Sunday, June 21, 2020, until the date of his interment (TBD) in honor of U.S. Marine Sergeant Wolfgang Kyle Weninger, who died recently during parachute jump training.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Online producer

