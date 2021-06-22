Massachusetts: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in honor of Braintree Police K9 Officer Kitt, who died in the line of duty along with WPD Officer Familia, who was honored last week.

Wisconsin: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in honor of former State Representative Ann Hraychuck.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

